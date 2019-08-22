      Weather Alert

Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula experiencing drought conditions

Aug 22, 2019 @ 1:39pm

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula has gone without rain for more than three weeks, although experts say some precipitation could arrive in the coming weekend.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday that Kenai and the central peninsula have not received a measurable amount of rain since July.

Officials say rainfall was last measured at 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) between July 26 and July 28.

The U.S. Drought Monitor placed the Kenai Peninsula in a moderate drought stage Aug. 8.

The weekly monitor of national drought conditions updated the ranking Aug. 15 to severe drought for the Kenai Peninsula, part of the Matanuska Susitna Borough and Anchorage.

Officials say Kodiak Island is also experiencing a drought.

The city of Kodiak asked residents Monday to reduce water consumption to curb a potential water shortage.

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

