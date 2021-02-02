Alaska’s Pacific Islanders least likely to get vaccinations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians have been the groups hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic in Alaska. But state data show they are also the least likely to be vaccinated. Alaska Public Media reports that the state’s online vaccination tracker recently showed 143 Alaska residents who identify as Pacific Islanders or Native Hawaiians were vaccinated out of 84,000 Alaska residents overall. The figure indicates those in the islander population are about 10 times less likely to be vaccinated than the general population. Recent state data on mortality indicate Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians are 10 times more likely to die of COVID-19.