Alec Baldwin Faces New Lawsuit In “Rust” Shooting

Alec Baldwin is facing criminal charges…and now a new lawsuit over the shooting on the set of Rust in 2021 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Attorney Gloria Allred announced Thursday the suit is on behalf of Hutchins’ sister and parents, and is against Baldwin and several others involved in the production of Rust.

During a press conference, Allred said “It’s clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive.”

Hutchins’ family lives in Ukraine, where Solovey is a front-line nurse in the country’s war with Russia. “There has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry,” Allred said. “We want accountability and just for them. It’s as simple as that.”