Alec Baldwin Will Return To Finish Filming “Rust”

Alec Baldwin is among the crew that will return to finish filming the movie Rust this spring, over a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in an October 2021 on-set shooting. Director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting and will be back, along with Hutchins’ widower Matthew, who is now an executive producer. Cinematographer Bianca Cline is taking over for Hutchins and will donate her salary to charity in her name.

A documentary will be made about completing the film and about Hutchins’ life and work, with the blessing of Hutchins’ family.