Alert level raised after explosion at remote Alaska volcano
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory have raised the alert level after a small explosion was recorded at a remote volcano. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says satellite and webcam views indicate low-level ash emissions from Mount Veniaminof volcano. The ash cloud didn’t go above 10,000 feet, and ash is visible at the volcano. Mount Veniaminof is located nearly 500 miles southeast of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula. Officials say it’s one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutians and has erupted at least 14 times in the last 200 years.