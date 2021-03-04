      Weather Alert

Alert level raised after explosion at remote Alaska volcano

Mar 4, 2021 @ 1:16pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory have raised the alert level after a small explosion was recorded at a remote volcano. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says satellite and webcam views indicate low-level ash emissions from Mount Veniaminof volcano. The ash cloud didn’t go above 10,000 feet, and ash is visible at the volcano. Mount Veniaminof is located nearly 500 miles southeast of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula. Officials say it’s one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutians and has erupted at least 14 times in the last 200 years.

 

You May Also Like
2021 Fur Rondy - RONDY A TO Z
Anchorage companies, man fined for clean air violations
Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms
United States getting third vaccine as FDA clears Johnson & Johnson shot
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19