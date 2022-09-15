Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween

September 14, 2022 4:22PM AKDT
Hulu has announced its lineup of movies being released this October for “Huluween.”

Several classics like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “The Sixth Sense,”  “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle” will be added to the platform.

Hulu will also add original for “Huluween” including the new “Hellraiser” and “Matriarch,” and “Huluween Dragstravaganza” hosted by Ginger Minj and Monét X.

What is your favorite Halloween Movie?

