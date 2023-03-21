Amanda Bynes On Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes is under a psychiatric hold after she flagged down a driver in downtown Los Angeles naked on Sunday morning. TMZ reports that she told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and actually called 911 herself. She was taken to a police station and had a mental healthy team determine she needed to be placed on a psychiatric hold.

You may recall her past erratic behavior resulted in her parents placing her under a conservatorship in 2013. Bynes admitted she was “on drugs” during that time and tweeted that she had bipolar disorder. That conservatorship was terminated last March after showing “facts” in court it wasn’t needed and her parents were on board with that.