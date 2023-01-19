Amanda Bynes To Join ‘All That’ Cast For Panel Discussion

90’s CON in Hartford, Connecticut is getting a treat! Amanda Bynes will join her All That cast members (including Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell) for a reunion and panel discussion. It’s set to take place March 17-19 and this will be her first appearance since her conservatorship ended last year.

By the way, TONS of other 90’s music and TV stars will be there including AJ McLean and Nick Carter from The Backstreet Boys, Chris Kirkpatrick from ‘NSync, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez (all from “Saved By The Bell”) and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself, Melissa Joan Hart, among many others.