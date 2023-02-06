Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Amazing: Man Runs Across Highway Traffic To Assist Driver In Distress

February 6, 2023 6:33AM AKST
This was an incredibly dangerous and brave act, but Adolfo Molina noticed a car on a snowy Massachusetts highway and pulled over to help. He ran across the highway to run alongside and try to get in the car, whose driver was unconscious. The car was driving along the center guardrail and another motorist was ultimately able to stop it. Molina said “it was something like God protected me in that moment.”

 

Molina was honored for his bravery by his local mayor and home country of Dominican Republic.

