Amazon expanding to 25,000 workers in Seattle suburb

Sep 4, 2020 @ 11:42am

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle suburb of Bellevue may soon be Amazon’s unofficial “HQ3.” The Seattle-based tech giant announced on Friday that it was expanding its workforce footprint in Bellevue, with new office space plans that will host a total of 25,000 employees in the next five years, the Seattle Times reports. That’s the same number of employees promised for Arlington, Virginia, by 2030, as part of Amazon’s closely watched “HQ2” sweepstakes in 2018. Bellevue, meanwhile, hasn’t provided tax breaks or financial incentives to lure Amazon.

