Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Amazon Prime Video May Launch Ad Tier

June 8, 2023 5:17AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Prime Video is kicking around the idea of launching an ad-supported tier as a way to make more revenue from entertainment programming.  Discussions are in early stages, no decision has been made.

One option is giving current Prime subscribers some ads and giving them the option to pay more for an ad-free alternative, as well as other features. Prime Video is currently included with Prime membership for $14.99 per month and is offered in a standalone version for $8.99 per month.

You May Also Like

1

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
2

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People
3

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
4

Judge Says Fire Retardant Drops Are Polluting Streams But Allows Use To Continue
5

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more