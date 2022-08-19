AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John
August 19, 2022 6:14AM AKDT
AMC Theatres is honoring Olivia Newton-John by bringing Grease back to the big screen and will raise money for charity.
Starting today, you can see the 1978 classic musical in 135 AMC locations around the country for $5, and $1 from each sale will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund AMC Cares.
The proceeds going to breast cancer research.
Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at age 73 after battling breast cancer since 1992. In 2017, she announced the cancer had returned for a third time.