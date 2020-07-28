      Weather Alert

AMC, Universal agree to shrink theatrical window to 17 days

Jul 28, 2020 @ 3:53pm

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement for a shortened theatrical window, with the studio’s films playing for a minimum of just 17 days in cinemas. The standard window of theatrical exclusivity typically runs about 90 days. Studios, have increasingly sought to shorten than window and deliver new movies more quickly into the home. Tuesday’s agreement repairs a rift between AMC and Universal brought on by the on-demand release of “Trolls World Tour” in April. The new deal covers Universal films in the U.S. over the next three years.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests