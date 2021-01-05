      Weather Alert

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

Jan 5, 2021 @ 9:18am

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Time is running out for emotional-support animals on airline flights. American Airlines said Tuesday that it will ban companion animals gradually by Feb. 1. As required by federal rules, passengers with a trained service dog will still be allowed to bring the dog on board at no extra charge. But owners of other pets, including untrained companion animals, will have to pay a fee. They’ll also have to put their animal in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits underneath a seat in the cabin — no more letting pets sit at their owner’s feet.

 

