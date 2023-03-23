“American Idol” Contestant Slams Katy Perry’s Mom-Shaming Joke

During the March 5th episode, Sara Beth Liebe got in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to sing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse. At 25, the judges were shocked that she said she was a mom of three, and Katy stood up to fan herself. Liebe said, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” to which Perry said, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

After that aired, Liebe took to TikTok to slam Perry, saying the comment “wasn’t super kind.” “It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that’s that,” she said. “I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

She made it past the first round, but it’s not clear how far she goes. Here is the full audition and exchange: