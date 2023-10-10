Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Americans Stuck In Israel

October 10, 2023 7:17AM AKDT
Americans are getting caught in the crosshairs of the attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists. At least 9 Americans have been killed, while some Kentuckians are stranded trying to get a way home.

Linda Schuster’s family was on a trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land when the attack started at 6:30am Saturday morning. Now they  are stuck in Tel Aviv in their hotel listening to the terrifying sounds of sirens and bombs going off around them. She said it’s awful knowing people are dying around them.

A group from St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Barstow, Kentucky are expecting back in the U.S. tomorrow. In the meantime, at least 150 hostages have been taken by Hamas to ward off Israeli retaliation.

