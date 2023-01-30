Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially OUT At GMA3

ABC news concluded they need to sever ties with “Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The two had several discussions with the network about different options, but ultimately “we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” according to a company rep. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

They were taken off the air in December when news of their romance broke despite still being married to their spouses. Robach has also lost her job as co-anchor of 20/20. She and Holmes have not publicly commented, and no replacements have been announced. Holmes filed for divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig, his wife of 12 years, in late December after the story broke about his romance with Robach. Robach reportedly started divorce proceedings last summer from Andrew Shue, who whom she has been married since 2011.