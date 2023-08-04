An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!

Get a slice of this!

Pizza-ordering app Slice is hiring a Pizza Influencer…for up to $110K per year. The job entails creating TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, and other content that “celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters alike.” Other job perks include flexible time off, health insurance, and a $25-dollar per week pizza stipend.

The ideal candidate is based in New York, but Slice is accepting applicants from other U.S. cities.