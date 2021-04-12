Anchorage acting mayor seeks emergency order extension
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The acting mayor of Anchorage has asked the Assembly to extend an emergency proclamation for another three months through mid-July in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the emergency proclamation includes gathering-size restrictions, social distancing requirements in restaurants, bars and other businesses, health restrictions for some sports teams and a citywide mask mandate. The orders are set to expire after April 16. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson requested that the orders be extended through July 16. The Assembly is scheduled to consider the extension Tuesday. It can either approve it, approve it with amendments or reject it.