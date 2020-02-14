Anchorage airport has record number of travelers in 2019
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska transportation officials say Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport had a record 5.7 million travelers in 2019. The Anchorage Daily News reported that 122,000 passengers more traveled through the airport compared to the previous year, a 2% increase. The figures were made public by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. An airport official says more cruise ship passengers are booking one-way flights as they get on and off vessels in Alaska. The number of travelers also grew for the second consecutive summer, increasing by 2.5%. The airport had an extra 76,000 passengers between May and September.