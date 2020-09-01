Anchorage Assembly reopening meetings to public attendance
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly says it will reopen meetings for in-person participation by members of the public after the city temporarily suspended open meetings because of the coronavirus. The Anchorage Daily News reported up to 60 members of the public will be allowed to enter assembly chambers in the Z. J. Loussac Library to watch the meetings and give in-person testimony. The assembly chamber can normally accommodate about 250 people. Those attending must physically distance from other members of the public, wear masks, submit to a forehead temperature check and fill out a contact-tracing log.