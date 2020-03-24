      Weather Alert

Anchorage Assembly shifts to remote options for testimony

Mar 23, 2020 @ 6:27pm

Due to coronavirus concerns, upcoming Anchorage Assembly meetings will be held with the Assembly Chambers closed to the public. However, that doesn’t mean public input and testimony isn’t welcome – instead citizens will have the option to share their two cents via e-mail, over the phone, or by letter. Assembly Chair Forrest Dunbar says it was not an easy decision, but it became clear that in-person testimony presents too great a public health risk. The changes affect Tuesday’s regular Assembly meeting, and a special March 31st meeting. For details on how to offer testimony or public comment, visit muni.org/assembly

