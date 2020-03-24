Anchorage Assembly shifts to remote options for testimony
Due to coronavirus concerns, upcoming Anchorage Assembly meetings will be held with the Assembly Chambers closed to the public. However, that doesn’t mean public input and testimony isn’t welcome – instead citizens will have the option to share their two cents via e-mail, over the phone, or by letter. Assembly Chair Forrest Dunbar says it was not an easy decision, but it became clear that in-person testimony presents too great a public health risk. The changes affect Tuesday’s regular Assembly meeting, and a special March 31st meeting. For details on how to offer testimony or public comment, visit muni.org/assembly