Anchorage emergency order limits use of protective masks, more
A new emergency order from Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz targets the professional uses of protective masks, gloves, medical gowns, and face shields in an effort to keep supplies available for health care workers dealing with coronavirus. Emergency Order EO-02 mandates that all dentists, veterinarians, optometrists, and ophthalmologists in Anchorage cancel or postpone all non-urgent or non-emergency procedures, and use personal protective equipment only for emergencies. Other businesses that also use those items – like janitorial companies and hair and nail salons – are ordered to only use PPE items when absolutely necessary, and be reading provide existing supplies of those items to health care workers addressing COVID-19. The emergency order only applies to personal protective equipment that has crossover value to health care work.