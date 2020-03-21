Anchorage Mayor Announces “Hunker-Down” Order
Effective Sunday night at 10:00, Anchorage will be under an “emergency hunker-down order” until the end of March in an effort to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus spread. Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced the order Friday night around 6:00, saying that people should stay at home as much as possible, and use common sense when they do go out. He added that residents should still go grocery shopping, go to medical appointments, and even go out for walks or other outdoor activities – but urged people to practice social distancing and not linger. As of Friday night, Alaska had 14 confirmed coronavirus cases – including four in Anchorage.