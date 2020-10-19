Anchorage military ordered to avoid bars and restaurants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Personnel stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage have been ordered to avoid bars and interior dining at restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases on and off the base. The Anchorage Daily News reported JBER placed the restrictions on airmen and soldiers in Anchorage. The order issued by base Commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar keeps active-duty airmen assigned to the 673rd Wing from visiting bars, breweries, pubs and nightclubs. The military says the restrictions were enacted as a precaution because of increasing COVID-19 cases statewide. The regulation may be reviewed within 30 days.