Anchorage museum to archive social media memes on quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Social media reactions to the powerful earthquake that rocked southcentral Alaska will be part of the historical record to be archived by the Anchorage Museum.

Alaska Public Media reports the record will include viral memes and other Facebook and Twitter responses to the Nov. 30 quake that struck 7 miles north of Anchorage.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake damaged roads and structures, but caused no widespread catastrophic damage. It has been followed by thousands of aftershocks.

Museum director Julie Decker says the Internet is where stories and photos are being shared. She calls the collection a “record of our time.”

Besides collecting memes, the museum also invited Alaskans to share their earthquake poetry online in the week following the quake.