Anchorage officials say city faces a childcare shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of available childcare for Anchorage families. Alaska Public Media reported Friday that the Anchorage Health Department says only about 141 of 247 childcare facilities are open in the municipality. Human Services Division Manager Nicole Lebo says the city has lost about 5,500 possible spaces for children. But local organizations are working to provide resources for childcare facilities so they can reopen this summer. A list of operating facilities is available on the municipality’s website or by contacting thread Alaska. It has offered financial support to licensed providers.