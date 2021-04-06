      Weather Alert

Anchorage officials say home plan could ease housing crisis

Apr 6, 2021 @ 6:11am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage officials say a new five-unit condo development that was built on a busy street near downtown represents an urban planning experiment that could ease the city’s housing shortage. The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the two-story units have been listed on the market for $224,000 or less. That’s close to half the price of the average home-sale price in the city. Structural engineer Seth Andersen built the condo development. He says while some people believe larger developments best address the city’s housing problems, small housing projects such as his can be more effective.

 

