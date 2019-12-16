Anchorage police investigate fatal shooting at gas station
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Anchorage police say a man was shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station on the east side of Anchorage.
Police shortly after 10 a.m. received a call of shots fired at a Holiday Station on Mountain View Drive across the street from Mountain View Lions Community Park.
Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died as emergency responders attempted to give him aid. Police say the shooting apparently occurred during an altercation with another person. Police have made no arrests. Police temporarily closed down Mountain View Drive. The department advised drivers to find alternative routes.