Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in woods

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVA-TV) — The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area over the weekend. KTVA-TV reported police say the circumstances remain under investigation but the death appears to be suspicious. The woman’s identity was withheld pending notification of her family. Police say an unidentified person reported someone he shared a camp with was dead. A police department community alert said officers responded Saturday to the site near the Tudor area of Anchorage around 9 p.m. Police say a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.