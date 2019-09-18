      Weather Alert

Anchorage police release name of man found killed

Sep 18, 2019 @ 12:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a man found dead last week on the city’s east side.

Police say the man killed was 49-year-old Reid Labeck.

A passer-by on Thursday night found Labeck’s body at a wooded camp south of Debarr Road and Boston Street.

Homicide detectives concluded that Labeck had suffered trauma to his body and classified the case as a homicide.

Police have asked witnesses with information or surveillance video to contact them.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Traffic Cams
Add an event to the Mix!