Anchorage restaurants, salons begin reopening process

Apr 27, 2020 @ 5:23pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The first signs of activity returned to Anchorage Monday as businesses slowly began reopening following closures because of the coronavirus. But don’t expect the hustle-and-bustle that Anchorage exhibited in February. Instead, only a few businesses like beauty shops and nail salons were allowed to open. And all restaurants – from mom and pop diners to the swankiest eateries – will require reservations or some check-in procedure. Wait lists are likely. Regulations limit restaurants to 25% capacity, and tables must be spaced 10 feet apart.

