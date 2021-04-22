Anchorage School Board passes educational equity policies
ANCHORAGE (AP) — The Anchorage School Board has voted to enact policies aimed at ensuring educational equity across its schools. The first policy that passed unanimously on Tuesday says the district will reject all forms of racism and the that the board will work with the superintendent to change racist policies and procedures. The second policy passed asks the superintendent to submit an annual report that measures student outcomes and the equity of resources allocated to ensure fairness. The policies were constructed in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.