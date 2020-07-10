Anchorage School District plan begins with limited reopening
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District has announced a plan to begin holding in-person classes two days per week when schools reopen in the fall. The Anchorage Daily News reported the district announced Thursday that in-person classes are expected to resume a five-day schedule after two and a half weeks of reopening. District officials scheduled Aug. 20 as the first day of classes since schools closed at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy superintendent Mark Stock says the shortened schedule calls for students at each school to be separated into two groups attending on opposite days of the week.