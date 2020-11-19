Anchorage School District projects a $15.2M loss
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District’s finance team has projected a loss of $15.2 million for the fiscal year ending on June 30 because of lower enrollment. The district’s finance team presented the report to the Anchorage School Board finance committee on Monday. Alaska Public Media reports that most of the district’s funding comes from student enrollment, which fell more than 9% this year. The report says many families have pulled their children out of the district and into private schools or homeschools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The school district has conducted class from home since March despite at least three different attempts to resume in-person instruction.