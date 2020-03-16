Anchorage schools providing free meals for kids
This week, daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Anchorage School District will be providing free meals to children 18 years old or younger.
Click here for details from the Anchorage School District.
Pickup locations are as follows:
Abbott Loop Elementary School
Airport Heights Elementary School
Central Middle School of Science
Chester Valley Elementary School
Chugiak Elementary (starting 3/17)
Creekside Park Elementary School
Fairview Elementary School
Fire Lake Elementary School
Government Hill Elementary School
Homestead Elementary (starting 3/17)
Klatt Elementary School
Lake Otis Elementary School
Mountain View Elementary School
Muldoon Elementary School
North Star Elementary School
Northwood Elementary School
Ptarmigan Elementary School
Russian Jack Elementary School
Taku Elementary School
Williwaw Elementary School