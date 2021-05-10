Anchorage sewage system clogged from flushable wipes, items
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Anchorage have reported that the city sewer system is clogging up because people are flushing wipes and other items. It’s problem that’s been made worse by the pandemic because people spend more time at home. Alaska’s News Source reported that Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility spokesperson Sandy Baker said up to 6,000 pounds of wipes entered the sewer system in Anchorage daily since the pandemic started. The wipes can block pipes and cause sewage to back up into residents’ homes. Baker said part of the problem is that many brands of wipes claim to be flushable, but are not because they don’t break down.