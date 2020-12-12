Anchorage small businesses can apply for $7M grant next week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Applications will open next Friday for an additional $7 million allocated for Anchorage small businesses. The Anchorage Assembly had passed on Tuesday a $15.4 million stimulus package aimed at counteracting recent coronavirus-related business closures. Much of the funds will go to small businesses that previously applied to the municipality’s Small Business Relief Grant program and were placed on the waitlist. Approved businesses will receive $10,000. There’s $5 million earmarked for waitlisted businesses, $1.9 million for businesses that have not previously applied and another $120,000 for franchise businesses that had previously applied for relief but were denied because they were a franchise.