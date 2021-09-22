      Weather Alert

Anchorage to allow studded tires earlier due to weather

Sep 22, 2021 @ 12:15pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest city will allow drivers to use studded tires early this year because of early snowfall.

The Municipality of Anchorage issued a public notice Tuesday stating that studded tires will be allowed starting Thursday, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Anchorage Assembly in 2019 barred the use of studded tires before Oct. 1, though city code allows the municipal traffic engineer to permit their use earlier in the season “in response to anticipated snow-cover conditions.”

The notice, signed by the traffic engineer, cited weather conditions that began Tuesday and “upcoming anticipated” snow.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for chances of rain and snow in the Anchorage area from Thursday into the weekend.

