      Weather Alert

Anchorage to impose new restrictions amid virus cases

Jul 22, 2020 @ 4:27pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage is limiting gathering sizes and the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in response to rising coronavirus cases. The order, by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, cites a need for increased restrictions on public interactions due to a resurgence in cases. Of the 92 new resident cases reported by the state Wednesday, 42 were from the Municipality of Anchorage. Berkowitz’s order takes effect Friday. The new restrictions come on top of an existing requirement that people wear masks in certain indoor public settings.

