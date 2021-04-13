Anchorage to lift all limits on outdoor gatherings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage will lift all limits on outdoor gatherings in a new coronavirus emergency order set to take effect on Friday. Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced the emergency order on Monday. The order came a day before the Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to decide whether to extend the city’s emergency proclamation. It gives the mayor the power to issue emergency orders. The new emergency order says it will remain in effect until it’s either revoked or the city’s health department certifies 70% of eligible Anchorage residents are fully vaccinated. The Anchorage Daily News reported outdoor gatherings will no longer have capacity restrictions. Mask and social distancing mandates will remain.