Anchorage to order use of masks in certain public settings

Jun 26, 2020 @ 6:41pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says the city will begin requiring masks in certain public settings. He calls it an act of community responsibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order is set to take effect Monday. He says it will apply to indoor public settings, particularly where maintaining distance can be difficult, such as restaurants, bars, stores and public transit. He also says there will be exceptions, including for young children and people with health issues. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult. The state has encouraged, but not mandated, use of masks.

