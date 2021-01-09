      Weather Alert

Anchorage vaccination appointments fill up quickly

Jan 9, 2021 @ 9:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Anchorage said appointments for residents to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have filled up in a matter of hours this week, leading to frustration for people still trying to sign up as vaccination clinics are planned throughout the weekend and early next week. KTUU-TV reported that Anchorage Health Department Director Heather Harris said all 1,800 available time slots were reserved by residents within a four-hour period on Thursday. Clinics are not accepting walk-ins. Harris said Anchorage is expecting about 14,600 doses this month, but residents 65 and older are now able to receive the vaccine. There are about 33,000 people in that category.

 

You May Also Like
Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘Sheena’ Star, Dead at 65
Warnock, Ossoff Win In Georgia, Handing Dems Senate Control
Democrats Plan ‘Lightning’ Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
$10K Pay Day Contest Rules
Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge