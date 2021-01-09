Anchorage vaccination appointments fill up quickly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Anchorage said appointments for residents to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have filled up in a matter of hours this week, leading to frustration for people still trying to sign up as vaccination clinics are planned throughout the weekend and early next week. KTUU-TV reported that Anchorage Health Department Director Heather Harris said all 1,800 available time slots were reserved by residents within a four-hour period on Thursday. Clinics are not accepting walk-ins. Harris said Anchorage is expecting about 14,600 doses this month, but residents 65 and older are now able to receive the vaccine. There are about 33,000 people in that category.