      Weather Alert

Anglers protest proposed limits in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

Dec 8, 2020 @ 5:55am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state proposal to limit commercial salmon fishing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has elicited opposition among many anglers. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the proposal and two other options are under consideration by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. The agency oversees fishing in most federal waters off Alaska. Numerous people contributing comments opposed the state’s proposal, which would close an area where the Cook Inlet driftnet fleet typically lands about half its catch. Opponents say the proposal could have devastating economic consequences and force seafood processors and possibly hundreds of commercial fishing operations out of business.

 

You May Also Like
4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
Alaska reports 8 recent deaths related to COVID-19
House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Federally
Man linked to white supremacist group to plead guilty
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight