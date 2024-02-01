Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Annette Bening Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman Of The Year

February 1, 2024 8:59AM AKST
Share
FILE - Annette Bening discusses her film "Nyad" at 92NY on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. Bening, a two-time Golden Globe winner who recently received her fifth Oscar nomination, was named Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 as the 2024 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named actor Annette Bening as its 2024 Woman of the Year.

Bening recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing the prickly long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the movie “Nyad.”

It’s her fifth Oscar nod.

The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world.

Since 1951, it has bestowed the award annually on women including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson.

The Woman of the Year festivities will happen Tuesday.

Meanwhile “Saltburn” actor Barry Keoghan was recently named as the recipient of the Pudding’s 2024 Man of the Year Award.

You May Also Like

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
3

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
4

Raiders Turn To Antonio Pierce As Next Head Coach
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important