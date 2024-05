Days after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, gave up her crown citing mental health, now Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava, has decided to step down from her position. She points to a misalignment of personal values with the direction of the organization. She made the announcement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the support she received during her reign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEuQCkH8BtM