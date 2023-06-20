Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ant-Man Star Jonathan Majors Scheduled For Trial August 3rd

June 20, 2023 8:50AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3.

A Manhattan judge issued the trial schedule Tuesday, casting the star in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance.

Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors’ “best of luck” after scheduling his trial.

Thirty-three-year-old Majors is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, striking her head and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City in March.

He’s charged with several misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted.

His lawyer says he’s innocent.

