Anyone Who’s Ever Driven Away From A Thanksgiving Dinner With Their Tires Squealing Knows This:

Families can be tough. And now there's statistical proof.There's a new book out called "The Pecking Order: Which Siblings Succeed and Why" by Dalton Conley, Director of Social Science Research at New York University. And in his studies, Conley found that a child's place in the family is a strong predictor of how their life will turn out in the long run. He based his research on data from hundreds of thousands of families. So the next time you're munching on a drumstick at Thanksgiving dinner, think about a few of these.
But Conley wants everyone to know that these are statistics, not the rule. So any predicted outcome can be changed.