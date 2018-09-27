Apartments owner fined for not warning tenants of arsenic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage apartment complex owner who didn’t warn tenants that their water had high levels of arsenic has been fined nearly $600,000.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Trudy Tush was fined $588,684 in federal court for violations of the Clean Water Act while the complex used well water.

Tush could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation in 2009 and 2011 issued violation notices for insufficient monitoring of well water. State officials in 2014 asked the EPA to step in.

The EPA filed a federal court complaint in April.

Officials in May confirmed the apartment complex in midtown Anchorage had been connected to an Anchorage water utility.

Long-term exposure to arsenic at high levels has been linked to bladder cancer and other diseases.

