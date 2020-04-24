      Weather Alert

Appeals court: Detroit students have a right to literacy

Apr 23, 2020 @ 5:37pm

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that students at underperforming Detroit public schools have a constitutional right to literacy. Thursday’s ruling by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati follows a lower court’s dismissal of a 2016 lawsuit filed against state officials on behalf of some students. The appeals court wrote that a basic minimum education should be recognized as a fundamental right. It sent the lawsuit back to the lower court. The lawsuit claimed schools were in “slum-like conditions” and “functionally incapable of delivering access to literacy.” Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s says it’s reviewing the ruling.

